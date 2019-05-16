Noomi Rapace to play Mossad Agent in action drama 'Sylvia'

-
ALSO READ
Noomi Rapace to play Mossad agent in Sylvia'
Noomi Rapace to star in supernatural drama 'Lamb'
Noomi Rapace quit play after director's advances
'Girl In The Spider's Web' is a dark gloomy formula story (Movie Review)
'The Girl in the Spider's Web': A run-of-the-mill edgy thriller (IANS Review, Rating: **)
-
Actor Noomi Rapace will play Mossad most famous female agent in 'Sylvia' an upcoming action movie by Vicky Jewson.
According to Variety, the project reunites 'The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo' star Rapace, Jewson and WestEnd after their successful collaboration on action picture 'Close'.
In 'Sylvia', Rapace will essay Sylvia Rafael, a South African-born agent who rose to prominence in Israeli intelligence agency Mossad. She was known for locating Ali Hassan Salameh, the leader of Palestine's Black September organization.
The mission, however, led to her involvement in the infamous Lillehammer affair, in which an innocent Moroccan waiter was misidentified as Salameh and killed by Rafael's team. Rafael was tried in Norway and imprisoned. She died in South Africa in 2005.
'Sylvia' is penned by Jewson alongside her 'Close' writing partner, Rupert Whitaker. It is inspired by the book 'Sylvia Rafael: The Life and Death of a Mossad Spy', which was authored by Ram Oren and Moti Kfir.
"What is so enticing about this project is the opportunity to tell the true story of an extraordinary woman, who sacrificed a huge part of her life for a country that was not originally her own," Jewson said.
"I am keen to explore the unique personality of someone who put their life at risk on a daily basis and lived under a permanent dual identity, searching beyond the often glamorously perceived title of 'spy' to the gritty reality of this life and what drove her," she added further.
She added that 'Sylvia' is "exactly the sort of character-driven story we want to bring to the screen."
Sharon Harel, Eitan Evan and Whitaker are producing the movie alongside Rapace, Jewson and Moshe Edery.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU