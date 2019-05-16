Noomi Rapace to play Mossad Agent in action drama 'Sylvia'

Noomi will play most famous female agent in 'Sylvia' an upcoming action movie by

According to Variety, the project reunites 'The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo' star Rapace, Jewson and after their successful collaboration on action picture 'Close'.

In 'Sylvia', will essay Rafael, a South African-born agent who rose to prominence in agency She was known for locating Ali Hassan Salameh, the of Palestine's organization.

The mission, however, led to her involvement in the infamous Lillehammer affair, in which an innocent Moroccan was misidentified as Salameh and killed by Rafael's team. Rafael was tried in and imprisoned. She died in in 2005.

'Sylvia' is penned by Jewson alongside her 'Close' writing partner, It is inspired by the book ' Rafael: The Life and Death of a Spy', which was authored by and

"What is so enticing about this project is the opportunity to tell the true story of an extraordinary woman, who sacrificed a huge part of her life for a country that was not originally her own," Jewson said.

"I am keen to explore the unique personality of someone who put their life at risk on a daily basis and lived under a permanent dual identity, searching beyond the often glamorously perceived title of 'spy' to the gritty reality of this life and what drove her," she added further.

She added that 'Sylvia' is "exactly the sort of character-driven story we want to bring to the screen."

Sharon Harel, and Whitaker are producing the movie alongside Rapace, Jewson and

