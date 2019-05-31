JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Kit Harington spotted in Connecticut after entering treatment centre
Business Standard

Normal rainfall across country between June and September: IMD

ANI  |  General News 

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted normal rainfall across the country from June to September.

As per the IMD Bulletin released on Friday, "Rainfall over the country as a whole for the 2019 southwest monsoon season (June to September) is most likely to be Normal".

The four-month monsoon season is extremely crucial for the agricultural-based economy of India and affects the livelihood of millions of people.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 20:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU