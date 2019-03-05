Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh reviews security situation in Jammu and Kashmir

-
The Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh arrived in Srinagar on Monday for a two-day visit to review the prevailing security situation in the region and emphasised the need to be fully prepared for the emerging security challenges.
The Army Commander visited hinterland units/ formations in South Kashmir and was briefed about the current situation and also about the recent counter-terrorist operations.
Singh complimented the troops saying that they are successful in eliminating terrorist leadership from south Kashmir and also commended them for their dedication to duty.
Later in the day, the Army Commander was briefed by the Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon at Badami Bagh Cantonment on the prevailing operational aspects.
