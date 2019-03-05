Rajasthan: 7 British era guns stolen from Raj Bhawan in Mount Abu

Seven British era antique guns were stolen from here on Saturday night.

These decorative pieces were mounted on the wall and were found missing on Sunday morning.

"We get the information at 9.30 in the morning that the inside lock is broken and guns have been stolen," said Kalyan Mal Meena, SP, Sirohi.

According to police, the guns were mere 'show-pieces' and the teams have been constituted to search the stolen guns.

Police said that all the available CCTV footages are also been thoroughly examined.

"The watchman, the were on leave that day. A case has been registered and we are investigating the matter," said SP.

