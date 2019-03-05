TRS has put Telangana Police to get our data, claims TDP

The has alleged that police has been put to task by Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to get the data from TDP's App service providers in

The TDP alleges that TRS wants to extract important information and pass it to the opposition parties. It further says that TRS is attacking and jeopardizing the future of technological companies serving TDP.

" police has been put to task by TRS to get the data from TDP's App service providers in so that they can extract important information available of TDP to be passed to the opposition parties. It is gross misuse of power to arm-twist common people to get information which TRS has no right to," read the press release by TDP.

"It is unfortunate that TRS has made it a personal agenda to attack companies serving TDP. Tech companies that were motivated on one call of to build Cyberabad are facing the brunt in the new regime of TRS. This is motivated, and the future of these companies have been jeopardized due to YCP and TRS conspiracy," TDP said.

It further says that has been made insecure with cybercrime and the situation has worsened with no security for the companies doing business in Hyderabad.

"When an issue such as the theft of TDP's data comes up, it is natural that all TDP supporters in and all over the world take to express their anger through TDP data includes the welfare and insurance details of our cadres," the release read.

"It's the sole property of our 70 lakh cadres. No government has the right to steal our data. This data theft by opponents will have serious consequences for them," it says further.

