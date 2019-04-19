Nepal President to address BRI forum in China

The President of Nepal, Bidhya Devi Bhandari, is scheduled to address the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRFIC), during her official eight-day state visit to China from April 24, according to an official press release.
Apart from speaking at the BRFIC, Bhandari is also slated to hold delegation-level talks with her Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. She will also address the joint meeting of Nepal and China's business community in Beijing during her visit.
The Nepalese President will also visit Xi'an, the capital city of Shaanxi Province, on her way to Beijing.
The delegation accompanying the President consists of Nepal's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Chief Minister of Province Number 3, Dor Mani Paudel, Members of Federal Parliament, high-ranking government officials, the Ambassador of Nepal to China, and representatives from the private sector and media persons.
Wrapping up her visit, she is scheduled to return to Nepal on May 2.
