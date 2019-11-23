November 23 will be registered as a black day in history of Maharashtra, Indian democracy: Congress

The November 23 will be registered as a black day in the history of Maharashtra and democracy in India, a day when the Constitution was crushed underfoot, said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala here on Saturday.

"November 23 will be registered as a black day in the history of Maharashtra and democracy in India. It is the day when the Constitution was crushed underfoot. Opportunistic Ajit Pawar was shown the threat of jail by the power-hungry BJP, which then went on to murder democracy like a contract killer," said Surjewala at a press conference.

In a move which took all by surprise, BJP and Ajit Pawar led NCP on Saturday morning formed the government in the state. Devendra Fadnavis and Pawar were administered the oath of office and secrecy as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively at Raj Bhavan by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari.

"BJP and Ajit Pawar together acted like Duryodhan and Shakuni and did the 'Cheer Haran' of the mandate. This is a clear backstabbing on the people of Maharashtra," Surjewala added.

Targeting the BJP for its change of heart, he said: "BJP had promised to send Ajit Pawar to jail for his involvement in the alleged Rs 72,000 crore irrigation scam, but they instead sent him to the ministry by making him the Deputy Chief Minister."

Surjewala also took a dig at the fashion in which Devendra Fadnavis took the oath and Governor Koshyari for inviting him to stake a claim for the second consecutive term as Maharashtra's Chief Minister.

"This is the first time when a chief minister took the oath at daybreak in the dark. The Governor acted not as the protector of the Constitution but as the hitman of Amit Shah," said the Congress spokesperson.

Attacking BJP further, Surjewala said: "Bidding for the MLAs has become a character of the BJP. Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Goa, Haryana and now by sidelining the mandate given by the people in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have also sidelined the Constitution.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)