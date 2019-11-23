Haryana BJP wants liquor vends to be away from rural population

New Delhi [India], Nov 23 (ANI): The Haryana BJP has decided to ask the state government to move liquor vends away from rural population and has also decided to form a task force to stop the sale of liquor produced illegally.

In a resolution adopted at the meeting of the party's state executive at Gurugram, the party also congratulated its central leadership for fulfilling the dream of 'Akhand Bharat' of Jansangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee by abrogating Article 370 and 35A. The meeting ended on Saturday and was attended by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The party hailed the central government over passage of triple talaq bill and for ensuring that cordial atmosphere prevails in the wake of Supreme Court decision on Ayodhya.

The resolution said there was voice from every corner that liquor vends should be moved away from rural population for improving the social atmosphere.

"A decision has been taken on this," the resolution said.

"To put an end to the sale of illegal liquor, it has been decided to form task-force at district level", it added.

Prohibition was imposed in Haryana when Bansi Lal was the chief minister. It was revoked later. Sources said the move of BJP is aimed at reaching out to different social groups, especially women.

The restriction on sale of alcohol been a long-pending demand of rural population including khaps.

The resolution hailed the Manohar Lal Khattar government for "doing away with discrimination" in jobs after it came to power in 2014.

It talked of ' Sushashan hamara mantra, Imaandari hamara tantra aur antyodaya hamara lakshaya' (Good governance is our mantra, honesty is our way and Antyodaya is our goal). The meeting also discussed issues related to environment.

The BJP leaders decided that alternate options will be found to stubble burning.

The party said the money will be allocated for common hiring centres for specialised farm equipment and Rs 100 per quintal will be given to farmers for not burning stubble.

A party leader said Indian Oil corporation is establishing a factory to produce ethanol from agricultural residue and stubble in Panipat.

