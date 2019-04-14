Ayan Mukerji expresses his excitement for 'GOT' final season

-
The 'Game of Thrones' fans, including the B-town celebrities, are leaving no stone unturned to express their happiness over the last season of the series, which is scheduled to release on Monday.
The latest to join the bandwagon is director AyanMukerji, who showed his excitement for the GOT finale season, by sharing a stunning still from season 7 and wrote: Can't Wait!! Best Thing in The World, Tomorrow"
Meanwhile, the director is gearing up for his latest sci-fi trilogy project 'Bhramastra' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, in lead roles. The film is one of the most anticipated films of the year and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release around Christmas this year.
