Madonna unveils the mysterious 'Madame X' via social media

American Madonna greeted this weekend with an introduction to a new project or persona, titled 'Madame X.' The pop star unveiled the secret project through her social media, giving a preview of her next project.

Posting a long message on Instagram and Twitter, the singer-songwriter said, "Madame X is a secret agent

Traveling around the world

Changing identities

Fighting for freedom

Bringing light to dark places

She is a cha cha instructor

A professor

A head of state

A housekeeper

An equestrian

A prisoner

A student

A teacher

A nun

A cabaret singer

A saint

A prostitute"

Leaving her fans perplexed, the pop did not clarify whether Madame X is her new upcoming song, album or release.

Meanwhile, the will perform live at the 2019 Eurovision Song contest in Tel Aviv, The contest, which is scheduled from May 14 to 18, will see participants coming from 43 countries to showcase their talent for music.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)