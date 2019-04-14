Madonna unveils the mysterious 'Madame X' via social media

-
ALSO READ
Working with Bryan Singer was unpleasant: Sophie Turner
Chinese pop singer detained for drugs
Israel market regulator proposes English language option for listed companies
Kerala takes part in IMTM, to tap tourism potential of Israel
Looking for control over other people is horrible: Patrick Stewart on Bryan Singer
-
American singer Madonna greeted this weekend with an introduction to a new project or persona, titled 'Madame X.' The pop star unveiled the secret project through her social media, giving a preview of her next project.
Posting a long message on Instagram and Twitter, the singer-songwriter said, "Madame X is a secret agent
Traveling around the world
Changing identities
Fighting for freedom
Bringing light to dark places
She is a cha cha instructor
A professor
A head of state
A housekeeper
An equestrian
A prisoner
A student
A teacher
A nun
A cabaret singer
A saint
A prostitute"
Leaving her fans perplexed, the pop singer did not clarify whether Madame X is her new upcoming song, album or release.
Meanwhile, the singer will perform live at the 2019 Eurovision Song contest in Tel Aviv, Israel. The contest, which is scheduled from May 14 to 18, will see participants coming from 43 countries to showcase their talent for music.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU