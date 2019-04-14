Justin Bieber takes couple nickname with Hailey Baldwin to a whole new level

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber, who pulled a prank on his fans on April Fools' Day, has taken his couple nickname with his wife to another level.

The couple, who is affectionately called 'Jailey', tied the knot late last year. The usually romantic Justin took 'Jailey' to an all new level with an post.

On Friday, Hailey posted a series of pictures on the photo-sharing application from her new campaign that she shot with

In the pictures, she is wearing blue track pants and a blue jacket with red sleeves and white stripes. She has a straight face in the first photo and a goofy one in another.

Seems like some big 'Jailey' fan brought together the best of both worlds and photoshopped Justin's onto his wife's body where she's wearing the outfit, reported E! News.

The artiste also added in Justin's many tattoos onto Hailey's arm and torso.

"The for real," Justin captioned the post alongside a slew of laughing emojis.

While the 25-year-old may have found it amusing, Hailey didn't seem to reciprocate the feelings."Lolol I hate this," Hailey wrote in the comments section.

Justin's mom wasn't a fan of the post either. "NO please make it stop," she added.

chimed in, "Honestly...fire."

On a more romantic note, the also poured his heart out for his lady love by writing a heartfelt poem.

called her his "one true SOULMATE" and that he was lost but God brought them together.

The couple, who stays quite active on Instagram, has been successfully painting the with their never-ending social media PDA, sweet photos and tributes to each other, giving all the other couples married life goals.

In just a few days, the power couple will be celebrating seven months of their marriage. Justin and Hailey, who got engaged in July 2018 while in the Bahamas, secretly tied the knot in a surprise courthouse ceremony in September, last year.

and Baldwin are set to tie the knot for the second time in a ceremony in front of their friends and families.

Earlier this year, Justin opened up about his struggle with depression in an interview with Vogue. The 25-year-old recently reflected upon working on some of his "deep-rooted issues" in a lengthy post explaining his fans that his music career is taking a back seat as his health and family are top priorities at the moment.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)