Oakridgers triumph in CBSE Grade 12 results

Oakridgers across all campuses emerged triumphantly in the recently announced CBSE Grade 12 results.

Over 209 students from across three campuses appeared in this year's exam, of which 36 students achieved 90 per cent and above. Over 127 students achieved 75 per cent and above, beating their last year performance.

and from were the top scorers overall, while Shubanghi Gupta (477/500) from Gachibowli campus, Sri (469/500) from campus and Samanvitha Goluguri (465/500) from were other top performers this year.

" International School has been a part of me for 15 years of my life now. The homely environment with amazing teachers and interactive extra-curricular activities have helped me get all the experiences that raised me to the platform where I stand now making my school and family proud achieving 96 per cent in boards," said Singhania, who achieved a score of 480.

" provided me with the best high-school learning experience. The school aided us immensely with quality study material and this boosted our confidence in the subject. With this kind of support from my both, my parents and teachers, I was able to achieve a 96 per cent in boards. I could strike a perfect balance between my academics and extracurricular," said Kumar, another top scorer.

"Our CBSE grade 12 results have been remarkable. We are delighted to see that the hard work and efforts of our students have yielded these splendid results. I would also like to make a special mention of the efforts my teachers have put to warrant such phenomenal results. Class average 80 per cent for both Commerce and Science is a prodigious accomplishment. It is indeed a proud moment for us," said Hemalatha Sanjay, Principal ( campus).

Moukthika Garimella, the top scorer from Oakridge campus, said her 10 years at Oakridge taught her to think differently and confidently.

"I express my sincere gratitude and gratefulness to all my teachers and staff that have supported me throughout my schooling ensuring that my morale stays high and encouraging me to raise the bar high every single time," said Moukthika.

"Schooling at Oakridge International School has been an amazing journey of growth and self-discovery. I express a deep sense of gratitude to my teachers and parents who always supported me and made sure that my morale was high all the time and helped me achieve 93 per cent in boards," said

Oakridge Bachupally and Visakhapatnam campuses recorded a 100 per cent pass percentage and 8 students from across all campuses achieved a cent-percent score in various subjects like Biology, Informatics, Fine arts, and fashion studies.

"It is noteworthy, that our students continue to make us proud in CBSE grade 12 results without pressure of conventional schooling. They could achieve this while they continue to pursue their varied interest and passion. I congratulate the teachers for inspiring the students to achieve their best", said Biju Baby, Principal Oakridge International School (Visakhapatnam).

Below are the campus wise results highlights

Oakridge Newton - Gachibowli Campus

*80.2 per cent School Average

*22.2 per cent Students score 90 per cent & above

*8 Students score centpercent in 5 subjects

*Top Scorers: and (480/500) and Shubhangi (477/500)

Oakridge Einstein - Bachupally Campus

*100 per cent Pass Percentage

*80 per cent School Average

*16 per cent students 90 percentage and above

*65 per cent students score 75 per cent and above

*Top Scorer: Sri (469/500)

Oakridge Visakhapatnam

*100 per cent Pass percentage

*74.08 per cent School Average

*11 per cent Students secured 90 per cent and above

*Top Scorers: Samanvitha Goluguri - 465/500, Kannan Malla - 457/500 & - 457/500

Oakridge International School has recently become part of Nord Anglia Education, the world's leading premium school's organisation. Oakridge students will now be connected to a community of 61 international spread across 28 countries, with access to rich resources, support and global opportunities that enhance the schools' already excellent teaching and learning experience.

