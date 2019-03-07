Sri Lanka collapse to hand South Africa 2-0 lead in ODI series

were bowled out for 138 in the chase of 251 to give a win by 113 runs in the second ODI of the five-match series to give a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

The Proteas bowling lineup proved to be too much to handle for as they went from 92 for four to 138 all out. Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the South African bowlers as he picked up three wickets in the match.

Lungi Ngidi, and picked up two wickets each.

Earlier, in the match, had won the toss and they had opted to bowl first.

Both Quinton de Kock(94) and Faf du Plessis(57) played crucial knocks to enable the team to post 251 runs on the board.

has now passed 80 in five of his last seven international knocks without going onto a century.

But suffered a collapse as well. They went from 220 for four to 250 all out.

No other batsman was able to stay on the crease for a long period of time and take the innings deep.

Sri Lanka would now hope to win the third ODI of the series and deny South Africa to take an unassailable lead in the series.

Sri Lanka takes on South Africa in the third ODI of the five-match series on Sunday, March 10 at

