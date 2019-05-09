Mamata challenges Modi to do '100 sit-ups', if coal mafia allegations prove wrong

Snapping back at Modi, Chief Minister on Thursday challenged him to prove coal mafia allegations made by him on TMC leaders else do "100 sit-ups holding his ears" for lying.

Mamata, who was addressing a public rally here, said if the allegations by Modi were proved, she will withdraw all 42 TMC candidates from seats in

"I challenge you (Modi) if you can prove your allegations that even one of us is part of coal mafia, I will withdraw all my 42 candidates. If you are lying, you have to hold your ears and do a hundred sit-ups in front of the public," she said.

Mamata's retaliation came hours after Modi while addressing public rallies in Bankura and Purulia districts said that TMC was linked with the coal mafia.

"You know better how Trinamool's mafia raj is continuing in coal mines here. Trinamool leaders are making money while mine workers are deprived of their remuneration," Modi had said at a rally in Bankura.

Eight seats from the State including Bankura, Medinipur and Purulia will go to polls in the penultimate phase on May 12.

