Pradhan advises Railways to accommodate Fani-affected people at stations

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday advised officials of East Coast Railway zone to accommodate Fani affected people at railway stations.
"Immediate steps on war footing should be initiated to provide platform shelters at Bhubaneswar, Puri and Khurda Road railway stations which have been badly affected," Pradhan was quoted as saying in a press note on a meeting held to review the resumption of train services.
It further read: "Shri Pradhan also advised that the station areas should serve as a shelter for people of nearby areas who have been badly affected by the cyclone and accordingly facilities of drinking water, charging points, neat and clean washrooms should be ready and empty places may be utilised to provide shelter."
The minister also expressed his satisfaction over the speed of restoration work of train services and Railways' target to resume all services to Puri by May 12, it said.
He asked the officials to prepare for the upcoming Rath Yatra at Puri and to make proper preparations as the major load of tourists would fall on the Railways.
