Odisha CM inaugurates hospital in Balasore

Chief Minister on Monday inaugurated the and Hospital in and said that it would help achieve and medical education in the region.

Addressing a gathering during the inauguration ceremony, Patnaik said, "The hospital is a long cherished dream of the locals that has come true. This will help to achieve and medical education in the region."

of State for Health and Family Welfare was also present in the inaugural ceremony of the government-run hospital. He said, "The central government is taking steps to upgrade the district headquarters hospitals to provide quality health service."

The medical college will serve the people of North as well as people from neighbouring state

At least five medical colleges were approved by the Centre in Odisha's Baripada, Balangir, Koraput, and Puri. Out of this, four were already inaugurated and only one medical college situated in Puri is left.

In 2014, a total number of MBBS seats in were 450. However with the opening of medical colleges and hospitals in Baripada, Balangir, Koraput and Balasore, the total number medical seats have increased to 1,050.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)