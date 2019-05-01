Odisha: EC withdraws Model Code of Conduct from 11 districts for relief work during cyclone "Fani"

In view of cyclone "Fani", the of (ECI) on Tuesday approved a proposal for lifting the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the eleven coastal districts of to facilitate speedy rescue, relief and restoration activities.

Kashinath Sahoo, to Government, wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary, to intimate the decision of the poll body.

"The of have approved the proposal of lifting the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct in the districts of Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhaj, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Cuttack and Jajpur in order to facilitate speedy rescue, relief and restoration activities to successfully face cyclone "Fani" as recommended by the of the State Government," the letter read.

had on Tuesday sent a letter to the requesting withdrawal of the MCC from all coastal districts to make it easier for the government to handle the impending cyclonic storm "Fani" in the state.

He said that in the backdrop of the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Odisha ending on April 29, the model code should be " completely removed for all coastal districts of the state so that the government can handle the situation keeping the safety of people in mind".

Terming the threat of the storm "extremely severe", Patnaik said, "The cyclone is expected to make landfall in district with a wind speed of 200 Kms per hour and with a very high storm surge. The response to a cyclone of this magnitude has to be immediate, effective and sharp in order to prevent loss of life".

The Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a "yellow warning" for predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at Boudh, Kalahandi, Sambalpur, Deogarh, and Sundargarh.

