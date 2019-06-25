Odisha: Engine of Samaleshwari Express catches fire, 3 dead

Three people were killed after the engine of the 18005 Howrah- on Tuesday caught fire and derailed after the train collided head-on with a maintenance engine on the railway track in Odisha's district.

The engine that caught fire detached from the train. Apart from the engine, the front cum luggage van and one general second of the train also derailed on the impact.

According to officials, three railway staff succumbed to their injuries in the accident.

Those who were killed have been identified as Sagar, Gouri Naidu and Suresh.

The mishap occurred between Keutugusa and Singapur road in district at 4:30 pm.

The fire brigade and ambulance arrived at the spot immediately afterwards.

East Coast Railway has ordered an inquiry into the matter by of Railway Safety, Kolkata, an independent statutory authority under the

According to sources, station masters on duty at Keutugusa and Singapur road have been suspended.

