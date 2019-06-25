PM Modi outlines govt's goals for next 5 years

on Tuesday spoke about NDA's vision for the next five years for the country's overall growth and prosperity.

He said decisions taken by his government will benefit farmers, traders, youngsters and other sections of society.

"We assumed office again a few weeks ago and I am happy to say we have taken numerous pro-people decisions. The decisions we have taken will benefit farmers, traders, youngsters and other sections of society," said in his reply to the debate on the President's address in the Lok Sabha.

"A lot of the major promises we made, we have begun fulfilling them," he added.

Speaking about the dreams of Dr and Sardar Vallabhai Patel, said: "Today, when we talk about water resources, I remember Dr It was Babasaheb who worked diligently on waterways and irrigation."

The said his government was fortunate enough that they got an opportunity to fulfill Sardar Patel's dream.

" was the brainchild of But work on this dam kept getting delayed under the As of Gujarat, I had to embark on a fast for this project. After NDA took office, the pace of work increased significantly and it is benefiting many people," he said.

Accusing the of delaying the project for several years, Modi said: "The foundation of the project was laid out in 1961. The cost of the project was estimated around Rs 6crore but later it went up to Rs 62,000 crore as UPA kept delaying the project. Today, 4 crore people are getting clean water to drink due to our government's efforts."

"As our government understands the pain of people who face problem due to the water crisis, especially states like and Gujarat, we have set up Ministry to deal with the issue," he said.

He said we have accomplished one dream of that is to construct 'toilets for women' under Swacch Bharat Abhiyan and soon will fulfill his another dream that is 'water for all'.

further maintained that we all need to work together for the growth of farmers and appealed people to get united for farmers. He said corporate must come forward to help farmers.

"I am grateful that farmers accepted my request and cultivated pulses in a huge amount. This is the time to cultivate sesame seeds so that our country won't depend on others for edible oil," he said.

Modi said his government will focus on micro-irrigation to save water.

He underlined that promoting tourism and improving augurs well for economic prosperity.

"Let it be our collective endeavor to make a five trillion dollar economy," said.

He also asked the opposition not to make fun of 'Make in India' rather be supportive to it because there is so much about that the world wants to see.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)