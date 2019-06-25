Odisha: Locals shave head of couple in Mayurbhanj's Mandua village

Locals of Mayubhanj's Mandua village on June 22 allegedly a couple and shaved their heads after finding out about their affair.

The victim identified as Sagura Khatun belongs to a minority community.

Locals allegedly broke into the woman's house where the couple was present and dragged them out to assault them and then shaved their head.

The couple later reached out to to file a complaint following which the police immediately arrested 3 victims, said an

"On the basis of the complaint filed by the victim, police immediately arrested 3 main accused persons. We also took all steps to maintain communal peace and harmony in the area" said Awinash Kumar, of Police (SP) Mayurbhanj.

"We are on the lookout for other accused", he added.

