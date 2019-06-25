UP: Man fails to molest woman, drives car over family; kills 2

Two elderly women died and two other of the same family were severely injured after a car ran over them by a man who allegedly tried to molest a woman from the same family in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Monday.

After the incident, the family members along with others took the two dead bodies and blocked Highway 91 demanding for a fair investigation in the matter.

Bulandshahr SSP N Kolanchi while speaking to ANI on Tuesday said, "We have registered the case under sections for molestation and attempt to murder. The woman in her statement has said that she was asked to sit in the car and the accused ran over them after her refusal."

Atul Srivastava, of Police (SP) said, "One person has been arrested for now. While going through the CCTV footage we have not yet found any molestation attempt but only after the investigation is over we can say anything as the probe is underway.

