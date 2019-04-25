PM Modi to file nomination on 26 April, security beefed up in wake of roadshow today

will hold a major road show in his Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday before he sets out to file his nomination paper on Friday, April 26.

The PM's roadshow will pass through the main areas of the temple town before culminating at Dashashwamedh Ghat where he will participate in "Ganga Aarti", the BJP said.

Top BJP leaders including and other leaders of NDA including many Ministers are expected to attend the roadshow going from Lanka near to the Dashashwamedh Ghat via Godoliya.

PM Modi is expected to be accompanied by seniormost leaders of the including Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Sushma Swaraj, Piyush Goyal and others.

Ministers of BJP-ruled states are expected to be in NDA leaders including Parkash Singh Badal, Uddhav Thackeray, Nitish Kumar, chief will also be present on this occasion, the party said.

The will land at around 2 pm in the afternoon, before heading to the helipad at and taking the car from there to Lanka, from where the roadshow will begin. PM Modi will first garland the at the location, before embarking on the roadshow, BJP said in a statement.

Before filing his Modi will visit to offer prayers.

"Now, the people of do not spit 'paan' here and there after chewing it. I mean to say that the Varanasi has changed and has developed a lot but without compromising its values," said Kaushal Kishore Sharma, a at BHU.

"Earlier there were wires all over but now the lines have been made underground. Ganga is much cleaner now," he said.

Ashok Dwivedi, the of said that not only in Varanasi but people all over want that should avail a second term.

"I visited many states and cities like Cuttack, Bengaluru, Chennai, etc and believe me the public is seeing hope in PM Modi for they think that he will resolve their small regional issues and will revoke Article 35A and 370 related to People are quite confident that he will lead ahead under his strong leadership," said

Seers are also rallying in favour of Prime Minister asserting that he has done unprecedented developmental works and has clean the Ganga as never before.

"You can take Ganga water and drink it. You will not get ill. PM Modi has worked for cleaning Ganga. 80 per cent of saints are in favour of Narendra Modi," said seer

Meanwhile, security is heightened in the city ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit with adequate troops and security personnel deployed strategically. Small drones have also been deployed to keep an eye on activities.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)