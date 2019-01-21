Ola, FlowerAura launch collaborated environment Initiative for 'Green Delhi'

and Ola, in the last week of 2018, launched a campaign titled "Gift Health - Gift Plants" under which gifted plants to all Ola customers taking a ride from T1 and T3 of on December 28 and 29.

The objective was to raise awareness about the benefits of planting a tree and how one can promote this by gifting to their near and dear ones.

According to recent research, was one of the Top 10 most polluted cities in the World. Considering the toxicity and PM 2.5 Level of NCR which reached to an all-time high of 726 on November 8, 2018, this initiative looked promising and was highly appreciated by most of the customers of Ola as well as corporate who chose to indulge in "The Go Green Initiative".

"The motive is to create a concept of thoughtful gift which has more than just a symbolic value. Plants aren't just an accessory but an essential element of Mother Nature. We have introduced diverse varieties of plants in the month of November as the evergreen gifting options. These beautiful plants are wonderful and memorable gifts that motivate people for a greener and healthier life. To kick start our mission of 'A Green & Healthy India', we associated with Ola, one of the world's largest ridesharing platforms, which provided us outreach with their customers in NCR," said of Himanshu Chawla

"It feels good to be a part of the green movement, we will be taking more such initiatives in other metro cities of India, which need immediate attention regarding the toxicity present in the atmosphere," he added.

FlowerAura has launched 40 varieties of plants which are easy to take care of and can be easily delivered through FlowerAura's franchise, company stores, and vendors across 220 cities in Ordering is one of the unique features FlowerAura offers to its customers.

