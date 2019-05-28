Reliance Capital exercises green-shoe option after offer for sale in RNAM

Capital said on Tuesday its offer for sale (OFS) last week to sell shareholding in Nippon Life (RNAM) has got good response from investors.

Now the company has exercised the green-shoe option and will sell over 8 per cent of its shareholding in RNAM through this OFS totalling nearly Rs 1,100 crore.

Capital had announced an OFS of its shareholding in RNAM in order to comply with the mandatory requirement of achieving minimum public shareholding of 25 per cent by reducing the promoter stake.

The entire RNAM stake monetisation proceeds of about Rs 6,000 crore (860 million dollars) to be received from the OFS and the already announced transaction with of will be utilised to reduce Reliance Capital's outstanding debt.

"Based on the above and other asset monetisation deals presently underway, expects to reduce its debt by at least Rs 12,000 crore (1.7 billion dollars) or 70 per cent in the current financial year," it said in a statement.

and CLSA acted as selling brokers for the offer for sale.

Reliance Capital, a part of the Reliance Group, is one of India's leading private sector with interests in and mutual funds; life, health and general insurance; commercial and home finance; stock broking; wealth management services; distribution of financial products; asset reconstruction; proprietary investments and other activities in

