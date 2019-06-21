On Yoga Day, Pakistan hails the ancient practice

On the occasion of International Day, Khan-led government on Saturday hailed the spiritual and ancient discipline.

"The benefits of provide both instant gratification and lasting transformation. In the fitness world, both are extremely important. can change your physical and mental capacity quickly while preparing the mind and body for long-term health," tweeted the government.

The International Day of Yoga is celebrated on June 21 every year.

took part in yoga earlier today at Ranchi on Prabhat Tara ground, where he led close to 30, 000 people in the morning session to mark the occasion.

The first International Day of Yoga was celebrated all over the on June 21, 2015, when over 30,000 people including Modi performed yoga at the Rajpath in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)