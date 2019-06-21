Modi to attend G20 summit in Japan

will attend the summit at in from June 27 to June 29, announced the (MEA) on Friday.

would be India's Sherpa at the meet, announced MEA

PM Modi is expected to hold several bilateral and multilateral meetings on the sidelines of the 14th summit.

"For the 6th time, PM will be participating in the Summit in Osaka, from June 27 to 29. Apart from participating at the Summit itself. PM will also have bilateral meetings. He will also participate in a few plurilateral meetings," said

Ever since was formed, has been actively participating in the meetings. Although there are no binding commitments in the G20, it sets the agenda for multilateral trade relations. The G20 members represent two-thirds of the world's people and 85 per cent of its economy.

India, and will hold a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Summit,

Last year, Modi attended the G20 summit hosted by in its capital During his three day visit, he held several bilateral engagements, including meetings with Saudi Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud, Chinese German and French Emmanuel Macron

Formally known as "Summit on Financial Markets and the Economy", summit began in 1999.

Besides India, other participants are European Union, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, Republic of South Africa, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and of America.

