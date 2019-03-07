Indian Army's recruitment drive attracts J-K youth

The local youth of in huge numbers are taking part in the ongoing recruitment drive by the (TA) being held in district for 57 vacancies.

The recruitment drive for the four districts-Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban and Udhampur-commenced on March 5 and will culminate on March 13.

"I have attempted it 12 to 13 times so far. I will keep trying till I qualify. I have been interested in joining Indian since my childhood days," said an aspirant

"I want to serve the nation and also earn a livelihood to survive. I am very poor and live very far from here, the Imam of the mosque in my area gave me Rs 1500 from the Mosque's fund so that I can reach here. Indian treats everyone very nicely and I want to do the same," he added.

He said that unemployment is the biggest challenge in

Another youth, said: "I want that everyone should go for the Army. provides the best platform for any youth to grow and fulfil his dream. Army not only provides us with employment opportunities but also protects our families," said Rahul.

Last month also just a week after Pulwama terror attack, thousands of Kashmiri youth swarmed the army recruitment rally in Baramulla district of to apply for the 111 posts.

lost over 40 CRPF personnel when a targetted their convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on February 14. Following which (IAF) conducted an anti-terror strike on a major JeM camp in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26.

