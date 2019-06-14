Online mutual fund investment platform FundzBazar launches 'Selfiewala KYC' feature for first-time mutual fund investors

Online investment platform FundzBazar announces the release of its new feature called 'Selfiewala KYC' for first-time investors.

The feature is hassle-free and investors can complete their KYC process from the comfort of their home or office using mobile or laptop in just a few minutes.

"The special thing about this feature is that it allows investors to do their IPV (In-Person Verification) themselves by uploading a video and a selfie. This feature will speed up the KYC process and save time," said an of FundzBazar.

The 5 simple steps investors have to follow to complete their KYC are:

1) Upload and enter Proof of Address, Date of Birth

2) Upload PAN Card

3) Take and upload a clear video of face, speak the name and show Address Proof

4) Take and upload clear Selfie

5) Download Signature Declaration form, sign it and upload it

As this feature is integrated with the FundzBazar account opening process, investors need to sign up and register on FundzBazar to avail this feature. Currently, this feature is available on website and FundzBazar Mobile App.

FundzBazar, which has completed 3 years in May, is an online investment platform launched by Prudent.

"This feature will help our 14000 plus in making their first-time mutual fund investors investment-ready by completing KYC process effortlessly and without any delay," added the

