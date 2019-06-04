Shriram AMC to launch new scheme 'Shriram Balanced Advantage Fund'

-
Shriram Asset Management Company, the Investment Managers of Shriram Mutual Fund will launch a new scheme 'Shriram Balanced Advantage Fund'.
The Scheme Information Document and Key Information Memorandum of 'Shriram Balanced Advantage Fund' along with other required documents have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The NFO will be open on 14 June 2019 and will close on 28 June 2019.
