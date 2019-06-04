JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

TCS New York City Marathon App Wins MediaPost's APPY Award

Cohda Wireless and Sasken Technologies partner to accelerate adoption of V2X in connected vehicles
Business Standard

Shriram AMC to launch new scheme 'Shriram Balanced Advantage Fund'

Capital Market 

Shriram Asset Management Company, the Investment Managers of Shriram Mutual Fund will launch a new scheme 'Shriram Balanced Advantage Fund'.

The Scheme Information Document and Key Information Memorandum of 'Shriram Balanced Advantage Fund' along with other required documents have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The NFO will be open on 14 June 2019 and will close on 28 June 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 18:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU