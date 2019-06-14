India to host Kimberley Process inter-sessional meeting next week

More than 300 delegates will participate in the inter-sessional meeting of Process being hosted by from June 17 to 21 in Mumbai, the government said on Friday.

The Process is a commitment to remove conflict diamonds from the global supply chain. Conflict diamonds means rough diamonds used by rebel movements or their allies to finance conflict aimed at undermining legitimate governments.

Kimberly Process members are responsible for stemming 99.8 per cent of the global production of conflict diamonds.

is of Process Certification Scheme and is the of Kimberley Process for 2019 with the Russian Federation as Vice

Alok Vardhan Chaturvedi, of the of Foreign Trade, has been designated as Kimberley Process 2019 and Rupa Dutta, at the Department of Commerce, is India's Kimberly Process focal point, according to a statement issued by the

Besides meetings of different working groups and committees of the (KPCS), two special forums on diamond terminology and titled 'Small Steps to Larger Outcomes' will be held during the inter-sessional.

At present, KPCS has 55 members representing 82 countries including the with 28 members.

