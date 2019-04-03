Yogi hits out at Congress for promising to scrap sedition law in manifesto

Chief Minister hit out at the on Wednesday for promising to scrap the law of sedition, which the party mentioned in its recently released manifesto.

Speaking at an election rally, Yogi said: "It is shameful that the in its manifesto has promised to scrap the provision on sedition, which is used against terrorists and those involved in terror activities, if the party comes to power."

He further said it seems that the has been hijacked by urban naxals - a term referring to alleged naxal sympathisers living in cities.

Yogi also accused Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief of not supporting Hindus and instead standing by the rioters in Muzzaffarnagar.

"Where was when two youth were killed in Muzzaffarnagar? Who had he supported then? He disgraced our entire heritage by supporting the rioters. If he cannot stand with us (Hindus) during our tough times, we should not support him when he is going through unpleasant times," he said speaking in the

The Congress in its manifesto has said that it would do away with Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code if voted to power. "Omit Section 124A of the IPC (that defines the offence of 'sedition') that has been misused and, in any event has become redundant because of subsequent laws", the manifesto says.

goes to polls in all seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

