KS Eshwarappa says Siddaramaiah turned 'pagal' after losing CM post

Senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa Saturday said former had gone 'pagal' (crazy) after losing his chief ministerial position and therefore, resorted to attacking BS Yeddyurappa.

Eshwarappa told ANI: " has no plans for development in Gradually 20 to 25 MLAs will leave lost Since then, he has become like a 'pagal'. That is why he is targeting BS Yeddyurappa."

Amid allegations of horsetrading of MLAs, Eshwarappa clarified that BJP MLAs of had gone to to attend the party's program on January 11 and 12.

"All BJP MLAs are united and they will return today," he said.

Earlier, had said his party was shifting its MLAs to a resort to "escape" the BJP's "onslaught."

He also accused and BJP president of attempting to destabilise the coalition government in fearing failure in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Charges of horse-trading were triggered after three Karnataka MLAs visited on Monday, reportedly along with some BJP MLAs. This was followed by Congress alleging that the BJP was attempting to poach the ruling party's MLAs to destabilise the ruling coalition government in Karnataka.

Political turmoil intensified after two independent MLAs in the - R Shankar and H Nagesh - withdrew their support from the Congress -JD(S) coalition government in the state on Tuesday.

The two MLAs had gone incommunicado two days ago before announcing their decision at a press conference in

In the 224-member Assembly, JD(S) has 37 MLAs and the Congress 80. The Congress-JD(S) alliance has the support of some Independents in the House where the majority figure is 113 stay in power.

