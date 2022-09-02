'Oppn will finalise after discussion': KCR on PM face for 2024 election

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on Thursday avoided giving a direct response to a question about whether Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will run as the opposition's candidate for Prime Minister, saying that the opposition parties would meet and make that decision.

While talking to the media during his visit to Bihar, was asked whether Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will be the next PM candidate for the opposition.

He dodged the straight response and said that all the opposition parties will come together and then finalise the PM candidate.

In a press conference, it could be seen that while is engaged in answering the question, Nitish Kumar urged him to dismiss such questions.

When Nitish Kumar was ready to leave, continued urging, "Aap Baithiye" (please sit), but Nitish kept insisting, "Aap Chaliye Na" (let's go).

Meanwhile, in response to the meeting between KCR and Nitish, BJP leader Amit Malviya said it was KCR who got insulted.

"Did KCR travel to Patna to get insulted like this? Nitish Kumar didn't even accord him the basic courtesy of completing his point in a press interaction. Nitish was dismissive of KCR's pleas to let him finish. But then that is Nitish Kumar. Self-conceited. KCR asked for it...," he said in his tweet.

Sushil Kumar Modi also responded to the meeting and said that KCR is not excepting Nitish Kumar as a PM candidate.

In conversation with ANI Sushil Modi said, "KCR didn't even accept Nitish Kumar as a PM candidate and outrightly denied it. Nitish Kumar tried to walk out of a presser when they were asked about it though KCR tried to make him sit many times."

BJP Leader while targeting KCR and Nitish said that those whose own CM seats are not safe are dreaming about being PM. It's better for KCR to save his CM seat in the upcoming Telangana polls.

Rao visited Bihar on Wednesday to meet Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav to discuss .

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)