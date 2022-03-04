Jharkhand: No harm in KCR-Soren meet, but Congress cautious

-
The Congress on Friday said there is no harm in the KCR-Soren meeting scheduled to be held later in the day, but it is cautious as it was unaware of the said move despite being an ally in the Jharkhand government.
Avinash Pande, Congress General Secretary Incharge of Jharkhand said: "There is no harm in the meeting as Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandashekhar Rao has been with the UPA in the past and anybody who is trying to defeat the BJP is a good move, but there is writing on the wall that without Congress no government in the centre could be formed."
Ironically, despite the Congress being a junior partner in the Hemant Soren-led government, it was not aware of the meeting. KCR is meeting non-BJP and non-Congress chief ministers to prepare for the 2024 elections.
On Thursday, the Telangana CM met BJP MP Subramanian Swamy (who has been taking on Modi on a lot issues of late) and farmer leader Rakesh Tikait in the national capital. The three leaders discussed the current political situation in the country, party sources said.
Chandrashekhar Rao has lately intensified his efforts to take on the ruling BJP at the Centre. He has been reaching out to regional leaders in different states as part of his plans to forge an anti-BJP alliance at the national level.
As part of his exercise to reach out to political leaders in other parts of the country, KCR had recently travelled to Mumbai where he met Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiva Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray. He had also met NCP chief Sharad Pawar on that occasion.
With the BJP trying to emerge as an alternative to the ruling TRS in Telangana, relations between the two have taken a turn for the worse over the last few months.
