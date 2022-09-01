AAP vote share in Gujarat up by 4% post CBI raid on Sisodia, says Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit North Gujarat today ahead of assembly polls
Kejriwal to meet AAP MLAs today, alleges BJP plans to dislodge Delhi govt
'How can country progress? Game of CBI, ED': Kejriwal on LOC to Sisodia
Gujarat polls: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit North Gujarat on August 10
Kejriwal is Election Bee: Sambit Patra attacks Delhi CM over 'freebie' row
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the Aam Aadmi Party's vote share in Gujarat has increased by 4 per cent after CBI raids against his deputy Manish Sisodia.
This vote share will increase by 6 per cent if he is arrested, the AAP national convener said during a discussion on the confidence motion in the Delhi Assembly.
"The CBI raided Sisodia, went to his village and searched his bank locker. CBI people said they did not find anything against him but are under pressure to arrest him," Kejriwal claimed.
The prime minister has given a "certificate of honesty", he said.
"The AAP's vote share has increased by 4 per cent in Gujarat after CBI raids against Sisodia. It will increase by 6 per cent if he's arrested," the chief minister said.
Attacking the BJP, he said the saffron party leaders tried to buy AAP MLAs but none of his legislators accepted their offer.
"Absolutely corrupt party lacks educated people while 'hardcore honest' party has those with good education, genuine IIT degrees," he said in a veiled dig at the BJP.
"They are spending Rs 20-50 crore to buy MLAs. Am I doing anything wrong if I want to build schools and hospitals," he asked.
The AAP government had brought in a confidence motion on Monday to show that the BJP's 'Operation Lotus' had failed in Delhi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU