Orange jersey row: Modi govt trying to saffronise everything, says Cong MLA

Raising objection over team India's new proposed orange colored jersey, MLA Arif on Wednesday alleged that Modi-led government at the Centre has changed the colour of the jersey as part of its plan to "saffronise" everything in the country.

"For the past five years, the Modi-led government is trying to saffronise each and everything. Be it sports, cultural activities or anything for that matter, it is very unfortunate to see the saffron colour overpowering our flag," Khan said.

He added, "The previous government have always worked to promote the idea of unity among its people and it is unfortunate to see the current government running after one colour disrupting the unity and integrity of the country."

While responding to the comments made by the leader, Shivsena MLA Gulabrao Patil said, "It is up to the players to choose the colour of the jersey that they are going to wear in the match. There is nothing wrong in wearing saffron colour. It is the party which doesn't have any work left than communalizing all these things."

It is expected that the Indian cricket team would sport an orange colour jersey in their upcoming match against England in the ongoing ICC Men's

