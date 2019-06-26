Will go by national interest, India tells US on S-400 agreement

Amid concerns in the US over procuring S-400 missile defence system from Russia, said on Wednesday that will go by its interest and has many bilateral relationships which also have a history.

At a joint press interaction with visiting US Michael Pompeo, said that part of a strategic partnership is the ability of each country to comprehend and appreciate the interest of the other

"We have many relationships with many countries. Many of them are of some standing. They have a history. So, I think, we will do what we do is on our interest. And again, part of that strategic partnership is the ability of each country to comprehend and appreciate the national interest of the other," he said.

He was responding to a question about risking sanctions under CAATSA (Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act) if it went ahead with deal to procure S400 from

In an indication that the US may have softened its stance on the issue, Pompeo said the two countries should be able to provide security for themselves.

"We want to make sure that each of our two countries is able to provide security for itself. We want India to be able to do that as well," he said.

There have been suggestions from the US side that India should look for alternatives to the and transactions with risk triggering CAATSA .

But while there are some concerns in the US about India procuring the system from Russia, it is also seen to be appreciative of India's requirements.

There is also an understanding in that India fulfills requirements of a waiver under the US law.

India has been in discussions with for almost 10 years regarding and the two sides have concluded a contract.

India has told the US the rationale and the circumstances that compel it to go for the system.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)