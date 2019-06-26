SC issues new roster, to be followed from July 1

The on Wednesday issued a new roster which will be followed after the top court re-opens on July 1.

As per the new latest roster system, the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) matters will now be heard by the benches headed by and Bobde, NV Ramana, and The four Justices will hear the PILs assigned to them by the CJI.

The election matters, which were vested earlier exclusively with the bench headed by the CJI, will now be shared with the bench headed by Justice Bobde.

According to the roster, Justices MM Shantanagoudar and S will now head benches at the apex court.

The was closed for the annual summer vacation from May 13 to June 30 and will re-open on July 1.

