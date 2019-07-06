Ousted RLSP leader sends notice to Upendra Kushwaha over Rs 90 lakh dispute

A legal notice was sent on Saturday to former Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha by ousted RLSP leader Pradip Kumar Mishra for allegedly taking money to the tune of Rs 90 lakh from him.

Mishra, who is a former RLSP general secretary, has sent a legal notice to Khuswaha through his lawyer, asking him to return the said amount within 15 days.

"Mishra had given an amount of Rs 90 lakh as loan to Kushwaha. In the notice, he has been asked to return the amount within 15 days. If not, then a case of cheating and fraud will be filed against him and he will be taken to court," Civil Court lawyer Sudhir Ojha told ANI.

Mishra had earlier said that he had transferred Rs 90 lakh in two instalments of Rs 45 lakh each from his personal account into Kushwaha's State Bank of India branch account at Parliament House, Delhi.

He had also alleged that he had organised Kushwaha's foreign tours to Dubai, Malaysia and Singapore hoping that "he would arrange the ticket for me to contest the (East Champaran) Motihari seat".

