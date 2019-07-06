Lucknow: BSP chief holds review meeting of party officials

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati on Saturday chaired a meeting of party's officials from nine mandals of the Awadh and Purvanchal regions at the party headquarters here.

A press release stated that "preparation of the cadres, increasing the voter base of the party and other ideas were discussed at length". "Important decisions of changes within the party and new instructions were also passed on, with a strict decision to abide by them," it read.

At the meeting, the BSP chief attacked BJP for lack of development in the state saying that perhaps what UP needed was not a 'mazboot' (strong) government but a 'majboor' (helpless) one both in the Centre and at the state level.

"The BJP government has stayed in power at the Centre and in UP for years, yet the lack of development in the state shows that the country does not need a 'mazboot' government but a 'majboor' one which is afraid of the public, the fear won't let it go astray," Mayawati said.

"On one hand BJP is not beginning the recruitments on the seven lakh vacant government jobs and on the other hand it is also hurting the daily wage earners by reducing the sum allotted for rural employment," she added.

She also attacked the Union Budget which was presented in the Parliament a day earlier, saying, "Rather than being a 'welfare' government the BJP is slowly becoming a 'government with commercial mindset'. They are not serving the 130 crore population of India but only a handful of industrialists and capitalists.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)