Over 100,000 schools revamped in Uttar Pradesh so far, claims Adityanath

Chief Minister on Thursday said that over one lakh schools have been revamped across the state so far.

Yogi told the Vidhan Parishad (legislative council) in Lucknow during the ongoing Assembly Budget session.

"One lakh 58 thousand schools have been revamped in so far. Arrangements are being made to build playgrounds in the villages. National Youth Festival was organized in UP this time and over seven thousand came to this festival," said Yogi.

Targetting the Opposition, Yogi said: "What kind of Samaajwaadi are you? You yourself studied in Primary but your kids are studying in Australia."

The Chief Minister added that expressways are also being constructed across the state.

"Pit free roads have been constructed in rural areas. Betterment of expressway has also been done here. Purvanchal Expressway is also being build here. We are also building industrial corridors here," said Yogi.

The UP Chief Minister continued saying that an airport is being built in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

"By the end of this year, we will dedicate the main express to the public. We will also be building Ganga Expressway. In 2017, there were no metro facilities in any of the city across the State," said Yogi.

"Today seven airports are operational and work for 11 airports is underway across UP. We are building Asia's largest airport in Jewar. We are also building an airport in Ayodhya," he added.