Pakistan: 5 killed in armed clash at hospital in Nankana Sahib district

Five people were killed and seven others sustained injuries in an armed clash between two rival groups inside a hospital in the district of province on Monday night.

reported that the incident took place at the emergency ward of the The dispute between the two groups had ensued at a wedding ceremony in the district earlier on Monday, following which they had reached the hospital to get medical treatment.

The injured have been shifted to hospitals in and for further treatment. One of them is in critical condition, reported Dunya News.

The deceased have been identified as Chaudhry Tanveer, Abdul Wahid, and The injured included Faisal Jatt, Usama Javed, Abid, Nadeem and

Police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

