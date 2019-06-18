Nepal: 9 killed after jeep skids off road in Bajhang district

At least nine people were killed and four others sustained injuries after a skidded off the road in Nepal's far western district of on Monday.

The incident occurred when a en route from Chainpur to Masta rural municipality drove off the highway and plunged 200 metres down a mountainous slope at the municipality.

A joint rescue operation was carried out by Police, and the Army, owing to the difficulties in reaching the that is stuck on the slope.

"We are carrying out the rescue operation. As the jeep is struck on the slope, we are having difficulties in reaching it. Strong winds and rainfall in the area are making the operation difficult," of Police (DIG), Suraj KC, told ANI.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

"A helicopter has been called on from the district to airlift those severely injured to the hospital for treatment," told ANI.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)