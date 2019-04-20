Pakistan FM to visit Japan

Foreign Shah Mahmood will embark on a four-day visit to on Sunday.

During his visit, the is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with other dignitaries, reported Radio

Muhammad Faisal, in a statement on Friday said that the Foreign Minister's visit will help further deepen our friendly ties and advance mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields.

This comes months after had cancelled his scheduled visit of amid tensions with after the February 14 Pulwama attack, in which 44 CRPF personnel were killed.

condemned the attack for which the Pakistan-based terrorist group had claimed responsibility. Japan also urged to take stronger measures to counter terrorism.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)