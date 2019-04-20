Pakistan FM to visit Japan

-
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will embark on a four-day visit to Japan on Sunday.
During his visit, the minister is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with other dignitaries, reported Radio Pakistan.
Foreign Office Spokesperson Muhammad Faisal, in a statement on Friday said that the Foreign Minister's visit will help further deepen our friendly ties and advance mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields.
This comes months after Qureshi had cancelled his scheduled visit of Japan amid tensions with India after the February 14 Pulwama attack, in which 44 CRPF personnel were killed.
Japan condemned the attack for which the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist group had claimed responsibility. Japan also urged Pakistan to take stronger measures to counter terrorism.
