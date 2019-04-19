Pakistan: In major cabinet reshuffle, portfolios of several ministers changed

Announcing his first major cabinet reshuffle after taking office, on Thursday brought in five new aides and changed the portfolios of four ministers, including that of Fawad Chaudhry, who has now been assigned Science and Technology ministry.

Chaudhry will be replaced by Firdous Ashiq Awan, an erstwhile People's Party (PPP) stalwart who switched to Tehreek-e-Insaf in May 2017.

Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, former in the PPP government from 2010 to 2013, has been appointed He will replace Asad Umar, who resigned hours before the announcement of the reshuffle, saying offered him but he did not want it.

Moreover, a loyalist of former and ex-spymaster Brig Ijaz Ahmed Shah, whose appointment last month as came as a big surprise, has been chosen as Notably, the portfolio was so far kept by himself.

Meanwhile, for Interior, Shehryar Afridi, has now been named the Minister for States and

Ghulam Sarwar Khan, who was the petroleum minister, has been shifted to aviation ministry. Reportedly, Sarwar had threatened to quit the party if removed from the cabinet. Therefore he was shifted to Aviation portfolio which was until then held by for Privatisation

The reshuffle comes as the South Asian nation is going through a serious economic crisis. Despite owing around USD 10 billion to and Riyadh, is seeking another bailout package of USD 8 to 10 billion from the (IMF).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)