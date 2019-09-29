Twitterati divided over reports Pak PM's wife image doesn't form in mirror

-
Pakistan's first lady Bushra Bibi's image does not appear in mirrors, as per the house staff at the Prime Minister's House here.
The claim about the 'Khatoon-e-Awal' (the first lady) was reported by Capital TV, Pakistan.
Before heading to attend 74th UNGA session in New York, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan performed Umrah with his wife Bushra Bibi. She was seen covered in burqa from head to toe.
Bibi is reportedly the first veil-wearing spouse of a Prime Minister of Pakistan. She is a faith healer and married the incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan about six months before he came to power last year.
