JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Mumbai Police busts cricket betting racket, arrest two bookies
Business Standard

Special prayers organised for rains in Mumbai

ANI  |  General News 

In an attempt to appease the rain god, special prayers were organised at Sri Sankara Mattham temple in Matunga here on Sunday.

Shiva Subramanian, Secretary, Sankara Mattham, said: "We believe this puja will appease the rain god and get rains."

This is not for the first time that such puja has been organised to appease the rain god. Such religious functions have been organised in different parts of the country.

Earlier, Udupi Nagarika Vedike (Udupi Citizen Forum) in Karnataka had arranged the marriage of two frogs to appease the rain god.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 23 2019. 16:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU