Mumbai Police busts cricket betting racket, arrest two bookies

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Police (ANC) busted a cricket betting racket and arrested two alleged bookies from a hotel here, police said on Sunday.

of Police (DCP) ANC, Shivdeep Lande said, "After getting specific information regarding the cricket betting racket active for the ongoing cricket World Cup, our team raided the room number 203 of in Khetwadi Grant Road, "

"We arrested two bookies who were doing betting on their for the cricket match between vs yesterday. The accused have been identified as and The former is 51-year-old and resides in Mumbai, while the latter is 24-year-old and is a resident of Bengaluru," he added.

DCP Lande said, "During the raid, we have seized eight worth Rs 1,93,200, one LCD worth Rs 25,000 and Rs 9,470 in cash. We also found a register having the day to day entries since June 12 this year... The register shows betting accepted from different bookies for different matches and the amount of betting collected during that period was approximately Rs 14 crores."

"A case has been registered at under section 4 (a), 5 of the Gambling Act and section 25 (c) of the Indian Telegraph Act," he added.

