Panama: 6.2 magnitude earthquake hits David city

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake on Sunday rattled city in Panama, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The earthquake hit 30 miles (48 km) northwest of Panama's coastal and second largest city of David, reported Sputnik.

According to the USGS, the quake struck at a depth of about 12 miles (19km). No casualties or damage has been reported yet. (ANI)

Earthquake of 6.2 magnitudes is considered strong and capable of causing severe damage.

