BLA releases video message warning China against its presence in Balochistan

A day after claiming the responsibility for the attack on the iconic here, the Liberation Army (BLA) released a video message on Sunday.

In the four-minute long video, the militants are heard warning stop "aiding to brutally suppress Baloch civilians." The video was posted at vimeo.com.

"Baloch youth has time and again warned to immediately stop its exploitation of Baloch land. But has failed to take notice of our genuine concerns. China is using Baloch land to further its evil designs and in doing so it is aiding to brutally suppress Baloch civilians."

The militants claimed that scores of families in have "suffered at the hands of military" due to China's ambitious infrastructure project -- China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

"Because of the so-called CPEC, scores of Baloch families have suffered at the hands of the Pakistani military, which are financially aided and armed with Chinese support. The people of Gwadar do not have drinking water and their only source of income is being snatched because of the CPEC. But will not let this continue to happen unnoticed."

is embroiled in a separatist movement, which has now dragged China into the conflict because the province is a key pillar to the CPEC. The BLA, which opposes the CPEC, alleges that the project is aimed at exploiting the resources of the province.

On Saturday, three heavily-armed militants stormed Pearl Continent Hotel, leading to a fierce gun battle in which four persons, including the attackers, were killed. The hotel is frequented by Chinese

In the last few years, the BLA has been conducting several suicide attacks in Balochistan. The group was also behind the attack at the in Karachi last year.

